Families lean on each other, remember loved ones during CMPD’s annual memorial tree lighting ceremony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday season is the time of year when family comes together.

But it can also be a time for others to reflect and remember their loved ones lost.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony to remember those killed in a homicide or traffic fatality.

Andrea Long’s two sons, Josh Davis and Terry Long, were murdered in 2008.

“This time of the year I wonder, would have my son been married? He would have been 31. Would he have had children?” Andrea Long said.

Those are questions Andrea Long will never have an answer to.

At the ceremony, she was joined by others who share a similar story.

“When it’s gun violence, people only think about the victim, the person that was murdered but the whole family get affected. And sometimes we never get back to normal. We had to learn this new normal. And this new norm is very, very, very, very painful,” Andrea Long said.

A new normal that too many families have had to experience.

But this night at CMPD’s Freedom Division was filled with love.

“Very emotional. You can really feel the love that the police department has for the people,” said Henry Wheeler.

Wheeler says his brother was killed by a wrong-way driver in Charlotte.

“To be able to see they’re here to support each other, It means a lot to me because there are certain things that we can’t bring as a police department, to the victim’s families. We can bring some closure when we can but at the same time they need so much more than that,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Jennings says it’s important for his department to support these families.

“We see them as human beings and as families, they’re victims also, and to be able to come out and demonstrate that we can empathize and we can care about what’s happened to their loved ones.” (Chief Johnny Jennings, CMPD)

As the holidays come and go, the hope is everyone at Tuesday’s ceremony gained a new family to lean on.

“It’s just like an extension of the family that you have lost. And you have a new family that come together because the same thing has happened,” Wheeler said.

