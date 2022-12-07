Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the men responsible for breaking into an east Charlotte tobacco shop.

The incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. at the Four Seasons Discount Tobacco and Vape shop located on Albemarle Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows three men outside of the store.

“It appears they walk up to the business and then kind of stake the business out, and then walk away from the business and come back so yeah it was planned,” Detective Rick Smith, with the CMPD Crime Stoppers, said.

Smith said the men were able to pry their way into the business. He said once they were inside the store, they were able steal thousands of dollars’ worth of tobacco products.

Surveillance footage shows two of the men moving quickly through the business and throwing items in bags.

“They targeted over $2,000 worth of items, so they’re probably more than likely going to sell them for some type of profit on the street,” Smith said.

While the men were completely covered, police are hoping someone may recognize their clothing.

Police said one of them was wearing a black ski mask with a rifle emblem embroidered on the forehead. Another was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a red emblem on the chest. The individual was also wearing Crocs with white socks. The third suspect was wearing a Champion brand sweatshirt.

“Some of those clothing items are pretty distinct so again we just ask that you take a look and even if you have any knowledge of this, just give us a call,” Smith said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

