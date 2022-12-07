PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 706-541-2800.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By WRDW staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – Two people managed to get away with stealing $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards from a Walmart in Georgia by confusing the cashier, officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at a Walmart in Grovetown on Nov. 30.

Deputies said a man and a woman selected many expensive items at the store and took them to the checkout counter. They made several different credit card transactions with the cashier for all the merchandise, which also included gift cards.

According to deputies, the pair also asked the cashier to use the “cash” button on the register in order for their credit card to work. This allowed the register to ring up the sale as if cash was being paid, so the credit card ultimately was not charged.

Authorities said the thieves left with about $3,400 in merchandise and $3,000 in gift cards, having paid for none of it.

The suspects are still on the run and have not yet been identified by authorities. The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 706-541-2800.

