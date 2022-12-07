PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Controversy continues as two call themselves Anson County sheriff

The top job has been vacant since former Sheriff Landric Reid died in September.
There are two people calling themselves sheriff in one local county after a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are two people calling themselves sheriff in Anson County.

After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night.

Among their first orders of business was to un-do a vote taken in a hastily-called meeting Monday to appoint a sheriff.

The top job has been vacant since former Sheriff Landric Reid died in September. It was too late to replace his name on the ballot and, technically, Reid was re-elected.

Now there’s a vacancy.

Commissioners heard from dozens of angry residents Tuesday night who questioned the process that led to one man being appointed in a meeting Monday and a different man being voted in Tuesday.

“Illegal. Immoral. You broke your oath of office,” one man said. “I no longer consider the people that were involved in last Thursday’s meeting and last night’s meeting ... you are no longer my commissioners.”

“I’m concerned when we are more concerned about personal preference rather than the voice of the people,” another man said.

The commissioners voted to appoint the man who’s been serving as interim sheriff to the job for the next four years. The county attorney, though, said the dispute over who is actually sheriff will likely have to be settled in court.

