PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Catawba College’s Jacobson co-authors study on wilderness areas

The study looks at the sustainability of wilderness areas in the face of a growing population.
The study looks at the sustainability of wilderness areas in the face of a growing population.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Andrew Jacobson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, has co-authored a new study on the sustainability of wilderness areas in the face of a growing world population.

According to a press release from Catawba, the expansion of agriculture to feed a growing global population of more than 8 billion people will shrink the world’s remaining wilderness areas by the end of the century, according to projections reported in a new study published this month in the peer-reviewed, scientific journal Biological Conservation.

The study showed that wild areas could be lost at a rate of more than 130 square kilometers (or more than 32,000 acres) per day between now and the end of the century due to a combination of expanding agriculture and urban areas. That’s a loss of wilderness roughly equal to the size of the city of Asheville, North Carolina, on a daily basis.

“Substantial amounts of wilderness in parts of Africa and Asia, along with the United States, will likely be brought under the plow and the cow over the coming decades,” said Yue Cao, Ph.D. Researchers from the Institute for National Parks at Tsinghua University, Beijing, Dr. Cao and Rui Yang, Ph.D., led the study. “Some countries, like the United States and the Russian Federation are projected to lose large amounts of wilderness in terms of acreage, but since they are large, this will only be a relatively small percentage of their overall wilderness. Unfortunately, some smaller countries, such as the

Philippines, Vietnam and Burkina Faso, are projected to lose nearly all of their remaining wild areas in the coming century.”

The study used a geographic data set on human impact published in 2019 by researchers associated with the National Geographic Society as a baseline from which to project the expansion of croplands and urban areas to the year 2100. This previous research had found that roughly 50% of ice-free land on Earth had relatively low levels of direct human influence. These areas were used as the baseline for wilderness in the current study. In many areas, indigenous communities inhabit what the research identified as ‘wilderness.’

‘Wilderness’ is defined internationally as areas that have been minimally modified by humans and still retain their natural character and influence, according to Steve Carver, Ph.D., a geographer specializing in wilderness-related issues at the University of Leeds, England. “Although wilderness may be largely empty of people, it is not empty of importance for people,” says Dr. Carver. “Indeed, wilderness is vitally important in preventing the decline and extinction of wildlife populations and in promoting ecosystem services that humans depend on, such as pollination. In addition, the vegetation and soil in wilderness areas play an important role in combatting global climate change.”

Changes in policy and practice needed to preserve wilderness

The research findings have implications as policymakers, industry and consumers work to ensure that future food needs are met while wild areas are preserved, said Andrew Jacobson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Catawba College and co-author of the study.

“The study confirms that continuing to expand agriculture at currently projected rates will further threaten existing wild areas,” he said. “However, the additional food needed to feed the world’s growing population does not have to come from expanding farmland into previously undisturbed areas. Instead, through new policies and practices, we could expand agricultural production in already degraded landscapes, increase yields on existing farmland and choose policies that strengthen protections for wild areas. More effort also could be made to educate consumers in America or Europe on how their food purchases, for instance, can impact wilderness in countries such as Vietnam or Brazil.”

“In addition, the study points to the need to ensure that national parks and reserves continue to be protected,” said Jacobson. “We may think that preservation is permanent, but special interests continue to lobby for downgrading or downsizing protected areas. In fact, the study projects that around one-fifth of projected wilderness loss will occur within existing protected areas. To preserve these wild areas, policymakers and the public need to voice strong support for their enduring protection.”

Details on the study may be found online here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead
Tyson Lee Corpening
Suspect in daycare threat, park ranger shooting identified

Latest News

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
The live nativity is happening at Mt. Hope Church in China Grove.
Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County
There is currently well over 20 million square feet of industrial space proposed, in planning,...
Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits
Novant Health Rowan and Novant Health Mint Hill were named "top hospitals."
Novant Health Rowan, Novant Health Mint Hill, other area hospitals earn recognition
Now in its 21st year, the Concord 101 program aims to not only educate residents about city...
Members of the Community Complete 21st Concord 101