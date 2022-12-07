Cabarrus Board of Education welcomes new members, sets sights on the future

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education began a new session earlier this week by swearing–in three members, electing Board leadership positions, and recognizing the contributions of two long-time outgoing members.

Re-elected Laura Blackwell Lindsey joined newly elected members Pamela Escobar and Sam Treadaway for their swearing-in ceremony by the Honorable Judge Marty McGee, District 19A of the North Carolina 4th Superior Court Division. They took their seats at the dais alongside Denise Adcock (3rd year), Rob Walter (11th year), Tim Furr (10th year) and Keshia Sandidge (3rd year), who are serving the remaining two years of their four-year terms through December 2024.

Lindsey begins her second term, having been first elected in 2018.

“I hope that as a new board we can make good decisions on behalf of parents, children, and teachers,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of tough decisions to come our way in the last two or three years, and I’m looking forward to focusing on the education piece and making that the primary focus of our work as a Board.”

Both Escobar and Treadaway cited their career experience as opportunities to immediately contribute to public education policies in Cabarrus County.

“I’m a communications professional,” said Escobar, who works in the Mecklenburg County government Public Information Office and is a former WBTV News reporter. “I think my background as a former journalist helps me ask important questions. I think my ability to look at issues critically and find who is affected most will help as we prioritize our objectives into the future. I believe I can ask the important questions to those most affected. I’m so excited to be working with the education professionals I get to work with now.”

Treadaway, a long-time CCS principal, hopes to bring an administrator’s outlook to the school board having “worked in public education for 40+ years, I wanted to bring that experience into the board discussions,” he said. “Having served countless schools at all levels and in all districts – I felt that leadership experience could help bring the voice of the educator into room. “I would like to see our Board move to more of a strategic and visionary stance. To balance the day-to-day oversight to working alongside our superintendent to create a farsighted plan for preparing our students for a changing world.”

The Board voted to elect Adcock to the Chair position and followed by electing Walter to serve as Vice-Chair. Adcock is serving her first term as Board Chair and laid out what she hopes to be the Board’s vision for the coming months and years.

“My hope is to create a space in our meetings and communications with each other where every Board member feels four things: respected, heard, empowered, and valued,” said Adcock, who was first elected to the Cabarrus County Board of Education in 2020. “I want to encourage all our CCS (Cabarrus County Schools) teams to find solutions to problems using innovative and creative methods while not settling for the status quo or using excuses that keep us from addressing our most pressing challenges.

“As a Board, we want to inspire greatness within the entire team of the Cabarrus County Schools system. This includes our students, educators, transportation teams, administrative teams, support teams, facilities teams, nutrition teams, technology teams, and cabinet team. We have an obligation to lead by example for 35,000 students, their parents or guardians, over 4,000 staff, and the community members of Cabarrus County.”

Walter, who previously served as Board Vice-Chair in 2019 and Board Chair in 2020, also spoke of unifying the Board’s voice to positively impact education.

“I’m honored to be able to serve as the Cabarrus County Board of Education Vice Chair this next year. My board experience and analytical perspective is valuable to help our new board members get up to speed and help the board navigate our school system forward through the many challenges we face.

“I’m passionate about getting students engaged in their own education, being a voice for parents and community members, and working as a team with our superintendent. We all need to support our great educators, administrators, and support staff to be one of the top school systems in the state and nation.”

The members of the Board were united on many top priorities in the near and longterm. Some of those included the need to continue making strides with recovery from pandemic learning loss, working closely with the Cabarrus County Commissioners to acquire necessary funding, new staffing and staff retention, student and staff wellness, fiscal responsibilities, strategic planning, and community engagement.

“My hope is that we can catch kids up with learning loss that factors out of their control contributed to,” said Furr. “Everyone knows that we’re behind academically and socially, and we have to continue to come up with solutions that keep things moving in a positive direction.”

Sandidge echoed the thoughts of many Board members about continuing to tackle staff retention and the hiring of new staff. “I want to see us attract the best talent and build a culture within our district that fosters synergy amongst all stakeholders; one that encourages constructive dialogue, ultimately leading to real change,” she said. “My vision for the future includes an elite public educational opportunity, which prepares our students to compete globally.”

Prior to the swearing-in of new members, outgoing members Holly Grimsley and Carolyn Carpenter were honored for their many years of public service. Grimsley, twice the Chair of the Cabarrus County School Board, served 12 years. Carpenter served 16 years on the school board. Prior to that, she served 12 years as a Cabarrus County Commissioner.

