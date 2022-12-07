Authorities searching for missing police K-9 after training exercise
‘Gunner’ went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park.
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park near the Living History Farm around 3 p.m.
Deputies have not seen Gunner since, but dozens of law-enforcement officers are searching the area.
Gunner is a brown bloodhound and has his harness and long leash on.
If anyone sees him, they are urged to avoid approaching him and call the sheriff’s office immediately.
The K-9 belongs to a law-enforcement agency in Virginia.
