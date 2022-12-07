Authorities searching for missing police K-9 after training exercise

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park near the Living History Farm around 3 p.m.

MISSING: During our K-9 training today the pictured bloodhound “Gunner” jerked away from his handler and ran off into the woods around 3:00 pm at Kings Mountain State Park. Gunner has not been seen since. There are dozens of officers in the area searching. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/FrthHvEuet — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 7, 2022

Deputies have not seen Gunner since, but dozens of law-enforcement officers are searching the area.

Gunner is a brown bloodhound and has his harness and long leash on.

If anyone sees him, they are urged to avoid approaching him and call the sheriff’s office immediately.

The K-9 belongs to a law-enforcement agency in Virginia.

