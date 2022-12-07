PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

$10M bond set for man accused of threatening Charlotte daycare, shooting park ranger

His arrest came after two crimes that happened within close proximity of each other.
Police said they believe the two crimes are related.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hefty bond was set for the man accused of shooting a Mecklenburg County park ranger and later threatening violence against a north Charlotte daycare.

Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was arrested Monday night on charges of:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • 2 counts of ethnic intimidation
  • Damage to property
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Threat of mass violence on educational property

Corpening faced a judge Wednesday morning. According to court officials, his bond was set at $10 million and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department electronic monitoring was ordered.

His arrest came after the two crimes that happened within close proximity of each other.

Authorities said Corpening shot the ranger on Nov. 27 at the Friendship Sportsplex off of Beatties Ford Road.

The sportsplex is less than a mile away from the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center off Beatties Ford Road.

On Monday morning, officers said they received a 911 call about a rock containing hate speech and a threat to “kill children in the next 24 hours” being thrown through the daycare’s window.

Police said they believe the two crimes are related. Corpening’s arrest came after investigators put out an urgent plea to find him.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead

Latest News

CMPD officer arrested, charged with DWI while in patrol car
$10M bond set for man accused of threatening Charlotte daycare, shooting park ranger
Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End, N.C.,...
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed
Selling Charlotte Courtesy of Erika Mendoza
New “Selling Charlotte” TV series shows off luxury homes and lifestyle in North Carolina