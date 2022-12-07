$10M bond set for man accused of threatening Charlotte daycare, shooting park ranger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hefty bond was set for the man accused of shooting a Mecklenburg County park ranger and later threatening violence against a north Charlotte daycare.

Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was arrested Monday night on charges of:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

2 counts of ethnic intimidation

Damage to property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Threat of mass violence on educational property

Corpening faced a judge Wednesday morning. According to court officials, his bond was set at $10 million and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department electronic monitoring was ordered.

His arrest came after the two crimes that happened within close proximity of each other.

Authorities said Corpening shot the ranger on Nov. 27 at the Friendship Sportsplex off of Beatties Ford Road.

The sportsplex is less than a mile away from the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center off Beatties Ford Road.

On Monday morning, officers said they received a 911 call about a rock containing hate speech and a threat to “kill children in the next 24 hours” being thrown through the daycare’s window.

Police said they believe the two crimes are related. Corpening’s arrest came after investigators put out an urgent plea to find him.

