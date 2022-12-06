Wells Fargo’s Gigi Dixon is Livingstone College graduation speaker

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College will hold its annual December Conferral of Degrees on Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Varick Auditorium, located on the campus.

Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, executive vice president and head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion for Wells Fargo, will deliver the address to the graduating seniors. The college’s Board of Trustees also approved for Dixon to receive an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters during the program.

Dixon is no stranger to Livingstone College, but her reconnection to the historic black college has been renewed through Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. This will be his first commencement as the new president of the college.

“Mrs. Dixon is a key influencer who uses her platform and insight to support communities and organizations who are executing the critical work that impacts society, Davis said. “As the 13th president, I am committed to exposing our students to individuals that will assist them in unlocking their potential and unleashing their power.”

Dixon is an HBCU graduate herself, having earned a Bachelor of Science with distinction from Tennessee State University (TSU) in speech communications and theater. She has certificates in Corporate Community Involvement and Nonprofit Leadership from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

Her upbringing in the South during desegregation and accomplishments at Tennessee State paved a career and life work for her in diversity and inclusion. She was one of two girls to desegregate her middle school; and she became the first woman president of the student body at TSU.

In her role at Wells Fargo, Dixon is responsible for stakeholder relationships, sponsorship activation, and advocacy and influencer strategies. Her team advances diversity, equity and inclusion by leading and amplifying their efforts externally to ensure that people across their workforce, communities and supply chain feel valued and respected, and have equal access to resources, services, products and opportunities to succeed.

Throughout her 28-year career at Wells Fargo, Dixon has served in many capacities including head of external relations for Wells Fargo Government Relations and Public Policy; marketing manager; director of emerging markets; and director of strategic partnerships. She also served on the company’s Corporate Diversity Council for six years.

In 2005, Dixon was recognized as one of the Most Powerful Women to Watch by American Banker magazine.

In addition to her career, Dixon also serves on the national board of directors for the NAACP and as vice chair for the NAACP Foundation. She is vice chairman of the U.S. Black Chambers Inc.; a corporate advisory board member of UnidosUS; and a trustee of the Trust for the National Mall.

A trained opera singer as well, Dixon is chair of the Opera Carolina Board of Advisors. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

She lives with her family in Charlotte.

The graduation ceremony will be livestreamed on Livingstone College’s official YouTube channel.

