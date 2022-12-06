PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury’s Downtown Development launches pilot parking program in downtown

On-street parking is free downtown for two hours, but the new plan offers permanent spaces in...
On-street parking is free downtown for two hours, but the new plan offers permanent spaces in downtown parking lots.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Development will launch a pilot parking program within the Municipal Service District (MSD) beginning on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The pilot program will run for one year to evaluate demand.

While the City offers on-street and off-street parking, this program will provide business owners, employees and residents, who work or live within the MSD, to purchase a yearly parking pass in a designated City-owned lot.

Residents or business owners will be able to purchase spaces within a specific lot. That permit will only be valid in that specific lot. While the permit will not be parking space-specific, it will be parking lot-specific. The cost is $420 per spot valid for one calendar year – Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023. Businesses/residents will be limited to a maximum of two spaces.

Downtown Development secured parking spaces within the following designated lots:

-Wells Fargo (yellow lot): 10 spaces

-City Office Building Lot (blue lot): 15 spaces (lower lot)

-Central City Lot (red lot): five spaces (Bernhardt Lot)

Applications will be available Wednesday, Dec. 14, at noon via the Downtown Development website downtownsalisburync.com or can be picked up at their office located at 217 S. Main Street beginning at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14.  Proof of downtown residency, property ownership or employment within the MSD is required to lease the parking spaces. The parking permits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be a penalty for individuals who park in the designated spots when the pilot program begins. For more information, visit www.downtownsalisburync.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity.
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Police said a suspect is in custody after a rock with hate speech on it was thrown through the...
Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
The suspect allegedly stole the truck before leading police on a chase through two counties on...
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties

Latest News

The Golden Helmet awards were presented to hospitality professionals.
Outstanding hospitality professionals honored during ninth annual Celebrate Cabarrus
Phil has served as a public-school teacher in Salisbury, as well as a reporter at the Salisbury...
Salisbury native, former head of NCDHHS, and NC Chamber President Phil Kirk to speak at Rowan Chamber event
Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Greg Walter earns Promoter of the Year
Speedway Motorsports announces O. Bruton Smith and year-end achievement awards
Labor Department’s November jobs report is out. What does it mean for you?