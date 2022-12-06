Salisbury’s Downtown Development launches pilot parking program in downtown

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Development will launch a pilot parking program within the Municipal Service District (MSD) beginning on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The pilot program will run for one year to evaluate demand.

While the City offers on-street and off-street parking, this program will provide business owners, employees and residents, who work or live within the MSD, to purchase a yearly parking pass in a designated City-owned lot.

Residents or business owners will be able to purchase spaces within a specific lot. That permit will only be valid in that specific lot. While the permit will not be parking space-specific, it will be parking lot-specific. The cost is $420 per spot valid for one calendar year – Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023. Businesses/residents will be limited to a maximum of two spaces.

Downtown Development secured parking spaces within the following designated lots:

-Wells Fargo (yellow lot): 10 spaces

-City Office Building Lot (blue lot): 15 spaces (lower lot)

-Central City Lot (red lot): five spaces (Bernhardt Lot)

Applications will be available Wednesday, Dec. 14, at noon via the Downtown Development website downtownsalisburync.com or can be picked up at their office located at 217 S. Main Street beginning at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Proof of downtown residency, property ownership or employment within the MSD is required to lease the parking spaces. The parking permits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be a penalty for individuals who park in the designated spots when the pilot program begins. For more information, visit www.downtownsalisburync.com

