Rain continues with First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Friday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tonight, Wednesday, Friday

Dense fog, periods of rain, and warmer temperatures ahead

Dense fog to continue through the Wednesday AM commute

Showers return early Wednesday

Cold front to bring another chance for rain on Friday

Dense Fog Advisory (WBTV)

It’s been a chilly and damp day across the area! Dense fog has developed and will be the main concern going through the rest of our Tuesday evening. A Dense Fog Advisory is now in place for much of the area until 10am Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually climb from here and will only bottom out in the low to mid 50s around Charlotte, Wednesday morning. By the time we wake up tomorrow, dense fog will remain a concern and scattered showers will be moving back in! A First Alert Weather Day will remain in place as a result.

Rain chances will come to an end by the late afternoon/evening hours as high temperatures range from the mid 60s to low 70s across the area. The warm temperatures and break from the rain will last through Thursday.

Another First Alert Weather Day is in place on Friday as a cold front brings our next best chance for rain. This will cool us down into the weekend as more seasonable conditions return to the forecast. Although a few showers can’t be ruled out to wrap up the weekend/start next week, most should stay dry.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates and have a great rest of your week!

