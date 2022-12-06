PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Suspect in daycare threat, park ranger shooting identified

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working with the Charlotte FBI field office.
CMPD says a subject was in custody as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. There are no other people of interest at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity.
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

A Lancaster County school bus crashed into a homeowner's canopy on Baskins Hill Road Monday...
Lancaster Co. student, bus driver injured in school bus crash
Inkwell will include apartment units and retail storefronts.
New multi-family apartments in the works in Charlotte’s Mill District
The Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra comprises 18 animatronic bears who sing and play...
Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra debuts at Celebration of Lights
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that...
Nearly 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF recalled
Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec....
Overnight construction project coming to Rowan County