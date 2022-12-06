PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Passing showers in the evening before another wet morning Wednesday

It’ll be overcast and foggy for today, with passing showers for the late afternoon/evening hours.
Rain chances will stay low for the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the lower 50s with more rain moving in for Wednesday morning.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More wet weather is in the forecast through the end of the week.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Foggy, passing showers
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: AM/midday rain
  • Thursday: Dry, unseasonably warm
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: More wet weather

Rain will pick up once again for Wednesday morning with most of the coverage in the mountains and foothills. Closer to noon, rain chances will increase for the Charlotte Metro area with periods of rain expected. As a warm front lifts through, high temperatures will be warm near 70 degrees.

It’s mainly dry for Thursday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s – unseasonably warm conditions! A few showers will be possible very late Thursday night. Otherwise, it’ll be dry and mostly cloudy.

More wet weather is in store for Friday as our next cold front moves in. This cold front will dry us out by the weekend with temperatures cooling down into the 50s by Sunday.

There are First Alert Weather Days in place for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of this week.
Have that umbrella close by!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

