Overnight construction project coming to Rowan County

Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.
Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor plans to close a road in Rowan County for one night next week for a construction project, weather permitting.

Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. The closure is necessary to allow crews to safely excavate, install and backfill a sanitary sewer service line that crosses under Julian Road. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by midday Dec. 10.

Traffic heading south onto Julian Road from Jake Alexander Boulevard will be detoured to I-85 South to return to Julian Road. Traffic heading north on Julian Road towards Jake Alexander Boulevard will be detoured to I-85 North to access Jake Alexander Boulevard. Detour routes will have signage, barricades and message boards to assist motorists.

Drivers should plan accordingly for some delays and remain alert while using detours.

