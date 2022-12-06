Outstanding hospitality professionals honored during ninth annual Celebrate Cabarrus
Golden Helmet awards presented
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau honored area hospitality and tourism professionals on Thursday, December 1 during their annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards event.
“Last year, Cabarrus County had one of the highest visitor spending growth rates in the state and ranked among the top counties for percentage increases in tourism employment,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “Our tourism stakeholders are the heart of Cabarrus County’s hospitality community. Our industry thrives because of their contributions, and we are honored to recognize their hard work and dedication. They are truly our destination champions.”
The 2022 Celebrate Cabarrus honorees and Golden Helmet Award recipients are:
Housekeeping Employees of the Year
Carmen Badillo, SpringHill Suites
Abi Byerly, Great Wolf Lodge
Bahija El Hachimi, Homewood Suites
Ashley Jeffries, Hampton Inn & Suites Concord/Charlotte
Enedelia Perez, Comfort Suites Concord Mills
Pam Weems, Residence Inn
Top Visitor Center Referrals – Ray Wood, Charlotte Motor Speedway
Restaurant of the Year – 73 & Main
Hotel of the Year – SREE Hotels (Residence Inn, Courtyard, SpringHill Suites)
Small Business of the Year – Chelish Moore Flowers
Hometown Hero – Steve Morris, Cabarrus County Commissioners Chairman/Gem Theatre
Attraction of the Year – West Avenue District
Unsung Hero – Tom Vesey, Charlotte Motor Speedway
Hospitality Professional of the Year – Jodi Stracham, 73 & Main
Outstanding Ambassador – Nesha Brown, Tastebuds Popcorn
Hospitality Humanitarian Award – Michael Anderson, Michael A. Anderson Photography
Destination Visionary Award – Steve Steinbacher, Cabarrus Brewing Company
Smith Family Lifetime Achievement Award – Londa Strong, Cabarrus County Active Living & Parks
The Golden Helmet Awards honor those who make memorable experiences for visitors through exceptional customer service and go beyond the call of duty to wow guests and strengthen our destination’s reputation.
In 2021, tourism in Cabarrus County generated $480.8 million in visitor spending. For more information on the contribution of tourism in Cabarrus County, view “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties”—a study prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics.
