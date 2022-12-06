Outstanding hospitality professionals honored during ninth annual Celebrate Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau honored area hospitality and tourism professionals on Thursday, December 1 during their annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards event.

“Last year, Cabarrus County had one of the highest visitor spending growth rates in the state and ranked among the top counties for percentage increases in tourism employment,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “Our tourism stakeholders are the heart of Cabarrus County’s hospitality community. Our industry thrives because of their contributions, and we are honored to recognize their hard work and dedication. They are truly our destination champions.”

The 2022 Celebrate Cabarrus honorees and Golden Helmet Award recipients are:

Housekeeping Employees of the Year

Carmen Badillo, SpringHill Suites

Abi Byerly, Great Wolf Lodge

Bahija El Hachimi, Homewood Suites

Ashley Jeffries, Hampton Inn & Suites Concord/Charlotte

Enedelia Perez, Comfort Suites Concord Mills

Pam Weems, Residence Inn

Top Visitor Center Referrals – Ray Wood, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Restaurant of the Year – 73 & Main

Hotel of the Year – SREE Hotels (Residence Inn, Courtyard, SpringHill Suites)

Small Business of the Year – Chelish Moore Flowers

Hometown Hero – Steve Morris, Cabarrus County Commissioners Chairman/Gem Theatre

Attraction of the Year – West Avenue District

Unsung Hero – Tom Vesey, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Hospitality Professional of the Year – Jodi Stracham, 73 & Main

Outstanding Ambassador – Nesha Brown, Tastebuds Popcorn

Hospitality Humanitarian Award – Michael Anderson, Michael A. Anderson Photography

Destination Visionary Award – Steve Steinbacher, Cabarrus Brewing Company

Smith Family Lifetime Achievement Award – Londa Strong, Cabarrus County Active Living & Parks

The Golden Helmet Awards honor those who make memorable experiences for visitors through exceptional customer service and go beyond the call of duty to wow guests and strengthen our destination’s reputation.

In 2021, tourism in Cabarrus County generated $480.8 million in visitor spending. For more information on the contribution of tourism in Cabarrus County, view “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties”—a study prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics.

