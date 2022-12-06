New multi-family apartments in the works in Charlotte’s Mill District

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Earlier this year, a new apartment building called The Joinery opened in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood.

There was something really unique about this luxury apartment building; there’s no parking.

The idea is for people who live at The Joinery to rely more on walking, ride-share and the light rail to get where they need to go.

There is parking nearby for those who own a car, just not at the apartment building.

More apartments are being added to The Joinery and Night Swim Coffee opened in the building this summer. Now the company behind it all, Space Craft, has two more developments in the works.

The Joinery, Millhouse and Inkwell are all pretty close together in what’s known as The Mill District, which is around the Belmont, NoDa and Optimist Park area.

Again, the idea here is that they are located in neighborhoods where people can generally walk, ride a bike or take some sort of public transportation to get where they’re going.

Millhouse will be on Seigle Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood. It will be three stories with 28 units, mostly two and three bedrooms.

Both the name and the look of the building pay homage to Charlotte’s millhouses, while the interiors will be more sleek and modern.

It’s designed with young professionals and families in mind.

Over on East 36th Street and North Davidson Street, Inkwell will include 65 apartment units, including penthouses with city views.

The ground floor will be retail storefronts.

Inkwell will include apartment units and retail storefronts. (Source: Space Craft)

Both Millhouse and Inkwell will eventually have solar panels on the roof and will offer building-wide composting. Unlike The Joinery, there will be resident parking.

Both are expected to open in the spring of 2023.

