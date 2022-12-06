Nearly 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF recalled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced that Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of an Oscar Mayer product.

Per the announcement, certain Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF packages have been recalled due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products.

The products being recalled are 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label. These products were produced on Oct. 10, 2022.

Additionally, the recalled products bear the establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Distribution centers in Virginia and Ohio received shipments of these products before they were further sent for retail sales.

As of this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions as a result of these products. The FSIS urges those who have purchased these products to not consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the store at which they were bought.

Those with questions concerning the recall should contact Lynsey Elve, associate director of Global Corporate Communications at the Kraft Heinz Food Company at lynsey.elve@kraftheinz.com. Consumers may also call 1-866-572-3806.

For more information concerning the USDA and other recalls, please visit the USDA website.

