More rain, up-and-down temperatures ahead for the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be cloudy, damp and cold with occasional rain and afternoon readings that will only slowly inch up into the middle 50s.

Today: Damp and chilly, patchy rain, highs in the 50s

Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day, more rain, warmer

More rain on Friday, clearing out for the weekend

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the #CLT area. Rain will be most concentrated this morning, then back down this afternoon. No chance for any sunshine though today. Another round of rain comes Wednesday, especially early in the day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EizWtXXyYw — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 6, 2022

Temperatures will hold in the 50s tonight with clouds, fog and showers, and Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day.

Wednesday will start with rain, but it should taper off for the afternoon. We’ll also turn much milder as the wind turns southerly. Highs Wednesday will jump into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, AS MORE RAIN IS IN THE #CLT-area forecast. Wednesday will be much warmer, however, with afternoon readings in the lower 70s expected. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/0yuCKpPEmM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 6, 2022

Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. The bulk of Thursday will be dry, but more showers may roll in Thursday night in advance of a cold front that will cross the region on Friday.

Friday is another First Alert Weather Day, as it will be wet with highs in the middle 60s before a cold front slips to our south, gradually knocking afternoon readings back to more seasonal levels over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: After today, afternoon readings around the #CLT area will run well above the normal early Dec high (middle 50s). In fact, midweek highs won't be too far from the record territory. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/d5Mr3jTEiH — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 6, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

