PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

More rain, up-and-down temperatures ahead for the week

Temperatures will hold in the 50s tonight with clouds, fog and showers, and Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day.
Wednesday will start with rain, but it should taper off for the afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be cloudy, damp and cold with occasional rain and afternoon readings that will only slowly inch up into the middle 50s.

  • Today: Damp and chilly, patchy rain, highs in the 50s
  • Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day, more rain, warmer
  • More rain on Friday, clearing out for the weekend

Temperatures will hold in the 50s tonight with clouds, fog and showers, and Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day.

Wednesday will start with rain, but it should taper off for the afternoon. We’ll also turn much milder as the wind turns southerly. Highs Wednesday will jump into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. The bulk of Thursday will be dry, but more showers may roll in Thursday night in advance of a cold front that will cross the region on Friday.

Friday is another First Alert Weather Day, as it will be wet with highs in the middle 60s before a cold front slips to our south, gradually knocking afternoon readings back to more seasonal levels over the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity.
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville are all too familiar with the lack of laws...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
Police said a suspect is in custody after a rock with hate speech on it was thrown through the...
Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

More rain, up-and-down temperatures ahead for the week
First Alert: Rain and dense fog throughout Tuesday and Wednesday
First Alert: Rain and dense fog throughout Tuesday and Wednesday
Monday early evening weather forecast
Monday early evening weather forecast
First Alert Weather Tuesday
First Alert: Rain and dense fog throughout Tuesday and Wednesday