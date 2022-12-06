PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lenoir man accused of running child porn trafficking chat sentenced to prison

He was discovered by an undercover FBI agent.
The administrator of an online group chat dedicated to the trafficking of child pornography has...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The administrator of an online group chat dedicated to the trafficking of child pornography has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Dakota Ray Maddy, 33, of Lenoir, will also be placed under a lifetime of supervised release after he is released from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

“As the overseer of this vile group chat that existed for the sole purpose of trading videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of children, Maddy played an integral role in perpetuating the sexual exploitation of children online. I commend the FBI agents and federal prosecutors who worked together to bring this monster to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.

[Hickory man arrested for child pornography]

According to court documents, an undercover FBI agent accessed an online group chat dedicated to trading child pornography in 2019.

Over the course of the investigation, the FBI identified Maddy as the group’s administrator. As the administrator, court documents show that Maddy was in charge of adding and deleting members from the group chat and required members to actively share child pornography or they would be removed.

In addition to his administrative duties, Maddy shared child pornography in the group chat, and posted requests for others to send him child pornography. Forensic review of these files established that Maddy distributed a substantial amount of child pornography.

Maddy pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022 to advertising videos and images of children being sexually abused. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

