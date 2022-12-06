Lancaster Co. student, bus driver injured in school bus crash

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster County student and a school bus driver were injured after a bus struck a home’s canopy Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Lancaster County School District, the crash happened on Baskins Hill Road in the Lancaster area when the bus ran off the road and hit the canopy in the homeowner’s yard.

District officials said the student was injured and taken to the hospital for a thorough examination, but appeared stable. They added that the driver was taken as well.

“Please keep our driver and the student in your thoughts and prayers,” a social media post from the district stated.

Officials said 10 students were on the bus from Andrew Jackson Middle and Andrew Jackson High schools.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the LCSD’s safety and transportation office are investigating.

