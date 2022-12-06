Kannapolis Police take kids on shopping spree at Super Target, Rack Room Shoes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - There was a huge police presence at the Super Target in Kannapolis today, but it was nothing to fear. It was the annual event where Kannapolis Police officers take kids from the community on a shopping spree for Christmas.

Other shoppers always do a double take when they see so many police cars and officers every December at Target, but they soon realize, it’s all for fun.

“In speaking with my officers and my experience with this, I get a whole lot more out of this than the kids do, it really is our kickoff to Christmas,” said Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry. “These are the kids who are in the most need. It’s for us to give them a little bit of Holiday cheer, spirit.”

But the kids get…a lot. Each child has hundreds of dollars collected through various fundraisers and donated by community partners that they can spend on clothes, toys, whatever they want.

“We’ve had tremendous community support,” Spry said. “We’ve had a car show for the last two or three years and that’s been a tremendous contribution from there last year was $20,000. Stewart-Haas Racing, the Gene Haas Foundation donated $40,000 this year alone, so that makes it very self-sustaining.”

The officers offer advice, and have a lot of fun, often bringing their own family members to help out. The kids on the receiving end are having the time of their lives. And so are the officers, who aren’t above a little elf on the shelf reenactment.

Once they finished up the shopping spree at the Super Target, they all went next door to Rack Room Shoes for a free pair of shoes.

“This is about the kids,” Spry said. “The bright, smiling faces, tells me we’re doing it for the right reasons.”

About fifty kids will be served this week through the program. They’ll be back at the Super Target with another big group of cops and kids on Thursday.

