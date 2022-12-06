PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Kannapolis Christmas Parade is this Saturday

Thousands of colorful lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of few holiday...
Thousands of colorful lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of few holiday events held at night in North Carolina.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., this Saturday, December 10, in downtown Kannapolis. For over 80 years this parade has been a tradition in the City.  Every entry in this nighttime parade is decorated with colorful lights and sounds for the holiday season.

The parade route offers the crowds numerous areas to watch the parade comfortably with the beautiful backdrop of the North Carolina Research Campus, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters and West Avenue. We hope you will bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Main Street and Laureate Way at the parking deck of the North Carolina Research Campus, travel down Laureate Way past Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters, turn on West Avenue at the Gem Theatre and travel down West Avenue ending at the intersection of Vance Street and West Avenue.

Thousands of colorful lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of few holiday events held at night in North Carolina. Dozens of floats and 10 marching bands will participate this year in this treasured city event.

The parade is sponsored by the City of Kannapolis. Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations, and schools.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on December 10 - No on-street parking will be allowed on West Avenue, Laureate Way, and Main Street. For the safety of all parade participants and spectators, any vehicles not removed by 6 a.m. will be towed.

3 p.m. - Main Street will close to all traffic - Main Street is the staging area for the bands and other parade entries.

5:30 p.m. - Laureate Way and West Avenue will close to all traffic.

All streets will reopen immediately following the parade.

Parade route and parking information may be found at www.kannapolisnc.gov/kannapolischristmas

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity.
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Police said a suspect is in custody after a rock with hate speech on it was thrown through the...
Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
The suspect allegedly stole the truck before leading police on a chase through two counties on...
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties

Latest News

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Applications now available for help with energy and home water bills in Cabarrus Co.
On-street parking is free downtown for two hours, but the new plan offers permanent spaces in...
Salisbury’s Downtown Development launches pilot parking program in downtown
Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, executive vice president and head of External Engagement for Diverse...
Wells Fargo’s Gigi Dixon is Livingstone College graduation speaker
This project, known as the McLendons Creek Bottomlands, will permanently protect 172 acres and...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County