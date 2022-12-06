PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Injury-plagued LA Rams claim former Panthers QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

After league-wide speculation about Mayfield joining the contending San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield instead will join the injury-plagued Rams (3-9). Los Angeles has lost six straight games during what’s shaping up as the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Rams also need help at quarterback: Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games. Wolford passed for 178 yards with no touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

The Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it’s unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate.

