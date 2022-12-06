PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say

A man has been taken to the hospital with burns after his house exploded in Colleton County Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been taken to the hospital with burns after his house exploded in Colleton County Monday night.

First responders were called to a house fire on Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a propane explosion.

Deputy Chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue David Greene says one person was in the home at the time of the explosion. They were working on a gas line before it exploded, officials say. He was taken to MUSC and is in stable condition.

Community Avenue between Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road are closed as crews clean up the scene. Officials say there is a “large debris field.”

First responders were called to a house fire on Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m.
First responders were called to a house fire on Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Fire officials say there were initial reports of an explosion that was felt up to 15 miles away.

Crews have the fire under control, and investigators are on scene.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple reports of a “loud boom.” Deputies searched for a source but didn’t find anything.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

