PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tractor-trailer crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity.
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Police said a suspect is in custody after a rock with hate speech on it was thrown through the...
Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
The suspect allegedly stole the truck before leading police on a chase through two counties on...
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties

Latest News

Tractor-trailer crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte
Crews have blocked the ramp onto Interstate 85 South from Interstate 77 North.
Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte
Charlotte saw another drop in gas prices over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices fall more than 9 cents over past week
Generic breaking news graphic
One killed in north Charlotte motorcycle crash