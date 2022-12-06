PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus welcomes new and returning commissioners

Commissioners Morris and Shue elected chair and vice-chair, respectively
Incumbent Lynn Shue joined board newcomer Kenny Wortman and Chris Measmer, who served as a...
Incumbent Lynn Shue joined board newcomer Kenny Wortman and Chris Measmer, who served as a commissioner from 2010 to 2014, at the swearing-in event held prior to the December work session.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Cabarrus County Commissioners were sworn in Monday at the Government Center in downtown Concord.

Incumbent Lynn Shue joined board newcomer Kenny Wortman and Chris Measmer, who served as a commissioner from 2010 to 2014, at the swearing-in event held prior to the December work session.

Judges William Hamby Jr. and Nathaniel Knust officiated the ceremony.

Shue was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2014. He’s a lifelong resident of Cabarrus County and graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. Shue and his wife, Patty, owned and operated a water treatment and bottled water company until they retired in 1997.

Shue told the crowd gathered in the Government Center rotunda that he looks forward to continuing to “make things better for you, make things better for our community, and … move this county forward.”

Measmer was born and raised in Cabarrus County and is a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. He continued his education at George Washington University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history.

He is a second-generation owner in his family business.

“It’s a pleasure to start this journey to represent you, the citizens of this county,” Measmer said. “I look forward to working with the other board members and truly keeping Cabarrus County a beautiful place.”

Wortman works as a licensed funeral director and embalmer at a funeral home in Charlotte. He has a background in fire and emergency services and commercial electrical work. He also has degrees in fire science engineering and mortuary science.

He and his wife, Amanda, have five children.

Wortman said he’s excited to get started in the role and work to keep Cabarrus County “as good as it has been for the last eight years.”

Shue, Measmer and Workman join Steve Morris and Barbara Strang on the board.

Commissioners vote on leadership

In an organizational meeting held prior to the work session Monday, commissioners re-elected Steve Morris as chairman. Lynn Shue was elected as vice-chairman.

Morris joined the board in 2012 and became chair in 2014. He owns and operates the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. He attended NC State University and received a degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Typically, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners holds a work session on the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m. and a regular meeting on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are held at the Cabarrus Government Center (65 Church St. SE, Concord).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity.
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Police said a suspect is in custody after a rock with hate speech on it was thrown through the...
Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
The suspect allegedly stole the truck before leading police on a chase through two counties on...
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties

Latest News

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Applications now available for help with energy and home water bills in Cabarrus Co.
Thousands of colorful lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of few holiday...
Kannapolis Christmas Parade is this Saturday
On-street parking is free downtown for two hours, but the new plan offers permanent spaces in...
Salisbury’s Downtown Development launches pilot parking program in downtown
Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, executive vice president and head of External Engagement for Diverse...
Wells Fargo’s Gigi Dixon is Livingstone College graduation speaker
This project, known as the McLendons Creek Bottomlands, will permanently protect 172 acres and...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County