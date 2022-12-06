Cabarrus welcomes new and returning commissioners

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Cabarrus County Commissioners were sworn in Monday at the Government Center in downtown Concord.

Incumbent Lynn Shue joined board newcomer Kenny Wortman and Chris Measmer, who served as a commissioner from 2010 to 2014, at the swearing-in event held prior to the December work session.

Judges William Hamby Jr. and Nathaniel Knust officiated the ceremony.

Shue was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2014. He’s a lifelong resident of Cabarrus County and graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. Shue and his wife, Patty, owned and operated a water treatment and bottled water company until they retired in 1997.

Shue told the crowd gathered in the Government Center rotunda that he looks forward to continuing to “make things better for you, make things better for our community, and … move this county forward.”

Measmer was born and raised in Cabarrus County and is a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. He continued his education at George Washington University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history.

He is a second-generation owner in his family business.

“It’s a pleasure to start this journey to represent you, the citizens of this county,” Measmer said. “I look forward to working with the other board members and truly keeping Cabarrus County a beautiful place.”

Wortman works as a licensed funeral director and embalmer at a funeral home in Charlotte. He has a background in fire and emergency services and commercial electrical work. He also has degrees in fire science engineering and mortuary science.

He and his wife, Amanda, have five children.

Wortman said he’s excited to get started in the role and work to keep Cabarrus County “as good as it has been for the last eight years.”

Shue, Measmer and Workman join Steve Morris and Barbara Strang on the board.

Commissioners vote on leadership

In an organizational meeting held prior to the work session Monday, commissioners re-elected Steve Morris as chairman. Lynn Shue was elected as vice-chairman.

Morris joined the board in 2012 and became chair in 2014. He owns and operates the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. He attended NC State University and received a degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Typically, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners holds a work session on the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m. and a regular meeting on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are held at the Cabarrus Government Center (65 Church St. SE, Concord).

