Wet start to Tuesday as rain moves in this afternoon, evening

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be the start of a wet weather pattern that will last through the end of the week.

  • Today: Passing showers, cloudy and cool
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Wednesday: Rounds of rain
  • Thursday: Dry, unseasonably warm

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Light rain will move in from the west late this afternoon and become heavier through the overnight hours.

Prepare for a wet start to Tuesday with scattered showers across the region, with rain chances staying fairly high through the midday hours. High temperatures will stay rain cooled in the middle 50s.

Rain is set to move in Monday afternoon and evening, before making for a wet start to Tuesday. Here is how much rain is expected through Wednesday.(Source: WBTV)

Rain will pick up again early Wednesday morning across the Charlotte Metro area. During the daytime hours, most of the rain looks to be in our northwest counties with only a few passing showers for Charlotte. High temperatures will be warm in the upper 60s.

Look for it to be mainly dry for Thursday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s – unseasonably warm conditions! More wet weather appears to be in store for Friday as our next cold front moves in. If the cold front actually makes it here, we’ll dry out and cool down just in time for the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

