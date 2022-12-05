PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Moore County Power Outage
Mass power outage in N.C. being investigated as ‘criminal occurrence,’ authorities say
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages
Death investigation
Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods
Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then-Florida Republican congressional candidate David...
Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says
Griers Grove Road
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park