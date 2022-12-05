PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties

Police said the suspect stole the vehicle, which was rented by Amazon.
The suspect allegedly stole the truck before leading police on a chase through two counties on...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday.

According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen.

The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before the truck was stopped by stop sticks.

Police said the suspect is facing charges in both Rowan and Stanly counties.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The Salisbury Police Department was also involved in the chase.

