Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday.

According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen.

The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before the truck was stopped by stop sticks.

Police said the suspect is facing charges in both Rowan and Stanly counties.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The Salisbury Police Department was also involved in the chase.

Related: Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.