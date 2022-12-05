Salisbury native, former head of NCDHHS, and NC Chamber President Phil Kirk to speak at Rowan Chamber event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Phil Kirk, former North Carolina Chamber President, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., December 15, 7:30 a.m. at The Abbey (128 N Fulton St, Salisbury, NC). Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels will sponsor the Dec. PIP.

The title of Kirk’s presentation will be “Funny Stories and Lessons Learned” with an inspirational message for business and community leaders. Kirk lives in Raleigh and is a native of Salisbury. He has enjoyed a variety of jobs involving education, business, economic development, government, energy, and the news media.

He was elected to the State Senate at age 25 and at the time was the youngest senator in NC history. He served as Chief of Staff for Governors Jim Holshouser and Jim Martin and U. S. Senator Jim Broyhill. After serving in those positions, as well as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Phil became President/CEO of the North Carolina Chamber, the state’s top business group and served there for 16 years.

Phil has served as a public-school teacher in Salisbury, as well as a reporter at the Salisbury Post, radio announcer, Vice President of External Relations at Catawba College, nursing home executive, energy sales for Brady, and other positions.

Currently, Phil, a graduate of Catawba College, works part-time as advisor for community relations for North Carolina’s independent colleges and universities and is a professional speaker on a variety of subjects.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the rest of the PIP season are: Jan. 19; Feb. 16; March 16; April 20; and, May 18. The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast programs average over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Dec. 13 by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.