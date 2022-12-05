Railroad work coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis.

Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake Road from the railroad tracks and to close the at-grade crossing.

Replacing the street-level crossing will eliminate train-vehicle conflicts and reduce train horn noise while supporting current and future passenger rail service, in addition to the frequent freight train traffic at the crossing. The grade separation will also remove frequent delays drivers experience while waiting on passing trains.

Contract crews can start work in mid-May 2023 and must have all roadwork complete by spring 2026. Vegetation establishment can continue through the end of 2026.

The project is included in the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan and 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.