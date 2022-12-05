Oregon, North Carolina meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

Oregon and North Carolina will meet in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at Petco Park, the first football game ever played at the downtown home of baseball’s Padres. It will also be the first Holiday Bowl since 2019. The 2020 game was canceled due to the pandemic and UCLA pulled out of the 2021 matchup against North Carolina State just hours before kickoff due to what it said was a COVID-19 outbreak. North Carolina won the ACC Coastal Division before losing big to Clemson in the conference title game. Oregon lost two of its last three games.

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon: QB Bo Nix, 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions.

North Carolina: QB Drake Maye, 4,115 yards, 35 TDs, seven interceptions.

NOTABLE

Oregon: The No. 15 Ducks lost two of their last three games, including 38-34 to rival Oregon State. They did win 20-17 against Utah, which routed Southern California in the Pac-12 title game.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels won the ACC Coastal Division title before being routed 39-10 by Clemson in the conference championship game. Mack Brown will be coaching in his 26th bowl game; he’s 15-10 overall.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon: Fourth appearance in Holiday Bowl, 36th bowl game overall.

North Carolina: First appearance in Holiday Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall.

