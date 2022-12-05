PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Oregon, North Carolina meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA...
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against the Appalachian State, Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)(Rerinhold Matay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oregon and North Carolina will meet in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at Petco Park, the first football game ever played at the downtown home of baseball’s Padres. It will also be the first Holiday Bowl since 2019. The 2020 game was canceled due to the pandemic and UCLA pulled out of the 2021 matchup against North Carolina State just hours before kickoff due to what it said was a COVID-19 outbreak. North Carolina won the ACC Coastal Division before losing big to Clemson in the conference title game. Oregon lost two of its last three games.

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon: QB Bo Nix, 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions.

North Carolina: QB Drake Maye, 4,115 yards, 35 TDs, seven interceptions.

NOTABLE

Oregon: The No. 15 Ducks lost two of their last three games, including 38-34 to rival Oregon State. They did win 20-17 against Utah, which routed Southern California in the Pac-12 title game.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels won the ACC Coastal Division title before being routed 39-10 by Clemson in the conference championship game. Mack Brown will be coaching in his 26th bowl game; he’s 15-10 overall.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon: Fourth appearance in Holiday Bowl, 36th bowl game overall.

North Carolina: First appearance in Holiday Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
The fire was reported at a house on S. Church St. in Salisbury.
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center
Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries from a shooting on Nov. 30.
17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident
A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the...
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
Shiquan Eleek Ratchford, 22, is being charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a...
Man arrested, charged with murder after woman shot and killed in Gastonia

Latest News

Virginia Tech knock off slumping No. 18 North Carolina 80-72
Duke head coach Mike Elko watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
Duke meets UCF in Military Bowl on Dec. 28
Gamecocks on the sidelines
Bounce back teams South Carolina, Notre Dame to Gator Bowl
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raises his arms after winning the Orange Bowl NCAA college...
Clemson, Tennessee will meet in a very orange Orange Bowl