Officers: 1 dead in Rock Hill crash off Brice Street

The crash is still under investigation.
One person was killed early Sunday morning in a car crash in Rock Hill, according to police.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
