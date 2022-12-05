PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Godspell coming to Lee Street Theatre in Salisbury

By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - “Godspell” is award-winning Lee Street theatre’s next entry in its Season 15 Main Stage series.

“Godspell” was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz, and it took the world by storm.

Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” “Godspell” features a parade of wonderful songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All For the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.” A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing.

An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from vaudeville to pop.

Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. (Music Theatre International)

The production features the fabulous talents of locals Michael Brooks, Hayden Waugh, Sharon Foster, Robin Rodgers, Xander Bauder, Evynn Rose Grignon, Tori Carpenter, Kiera Whittemore, Simmon Moray and Raquel Oden. Joey Moray (who helmed last season’s “The Great American Trailer Park Musical) is the director of LST’s “Godspell.”

Music direction is by Drina Keen, stage managment by Ariel Stansell, sound engineering by Zac Hunter and production design by Metrolina Theatre Association technical award winner Rod Oden. “Godspell” runs Fridays and Saturdays between December 2 - 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets may be obtained at leestreet.org.

