Get ready for a week dominated by clouds, showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds and damp conditions will dominate all week with several rounds of (mostly light) rain.

Today: Lots of clouds, stays damp and chilly

Tuesday and Wednesday: First Alert Weather Days, showers

More showers Friday, clearing and cool for the weekend

FIRST ALERT: More clouds & damp, chilly conditions around #CLT today, but rain chances look to remain on the low side for most neighborhoods until late in the day. Better rain chances unfold tonight & Tuesday, but nothing too heavy. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/y8tMAuZrPt — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 5, 2022

As for today, we’ll remain mostly cloudy and chilly with afternoon readings in the middle 50s. There may be a couple of spotty showers around this afternoon, especially in western sections, but much of the day will probably remain rain-free.

A better chance for passing showers will come tonight, lingering through Tuesday, a First Alert Weather Day. Tuesday won’t be a total washout, but it will rain from time to time with chilly highs holding in the middle 50s.

Wednesday may not be terribly wet, but there is still a risk of a few showers. Wednesday afternoon will likely turn much milder as the wind turns southerly. Highs Wednesday will jump into the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will gradually inch up around the #CLT area later today & kick into high gear Tuesday into Wednesday. This week's rain looks to be spotty & on the lighter side (as compared to recent 1-2 inch rainfalls of late). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/DNwHc0t2Qy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 5, 2022

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s. The day probably starts dry but ends with more showers in advance of a cold front that will cross the region on Friday.

Friday will be wet with highs in the upper 60s before a cold front slips to our south, knocking afternoon readings in the seasonal 50s over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: The work week looks unsettled with lots of clouds, several rounds of (mostly light) rain & temps all over the broads 50s->70s! But if the timing works out, a cold front will take Friday's rain out of here, replacing with cool, drier conditions. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IcgcK826Ik — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 5, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

