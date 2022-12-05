Get ready for a week dominated by clouds, showers
There may be a couple of spotty showers around this afternoon, especially in western sections, but much of the day will probably remain rain-free.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds and damp conditions will dominate all week with several rounds of (mostly light) rain.
- Today: Lots of clouds, stays damp and chilly
- Tuesday and Wednesday: First Alert Weather Days, showers
- More showers Friday, clearing and cool for the weekend
As for today, we’ll remain mostly cloudy and chilly with afternoon readings in the middle 50s. There may be a couple of spotty showers around this afternoon, especially in western sections, but much of the day will probably remain rain-free.
A better chance for passing showers will come tonight, lingering through Tuesday, a First Alert Weather Day. Tuesday won’t be a total washout, but it will rain from time to time with chilly highs holding in the middle 50s.
Wednesday may not be terribly wet, but there is still a risk of a few showers. Wednesday afternoon will likely turn much milder as the wind turns southerly. Highs Wednesday will jump into the upper 60s.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s. The day probably starts dry but ends with more showers in advance of a cold front that will cross the region on Friday.
Friday will be wet with highs in the upper 60s before a cold front slips to our south, knocking afternoon readings in the seasonal 50s over the weekend.
Hope you have a great week!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
