Friday: ‘Bikes for Kids’ event aims to collect 1,000 bikes for local children

Join WBTV’s Jamie Boll and WBT Radio’s John Hancock in collecting bikes for youth in need.
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s time to continue a tradition that started almost 30 years ago! The annual WBTV/WBT “Hancock’s Bikes for Kids” event is back and your help is heeded.

Volunteers are working hard and want to make sure children in need throughout the Charlotte area can receive a new bike for Christmas.

For years, you have been helping to make the holidays great for tens of thousands of kids and it’s time once again to continue to spread that holiday cheer.

When? Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Where? 1 Julian Price Place, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202

The community is encouraged to bring bikes as a donation to the WBTV/WBT parking lot in Charlotte.

This year, organizers are hoping to collect more than 1,000 bikes for area nonprofits like the Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Volunteers will join WBTV’s Jamie Boll and WBT Radio’s John Hancock in collecting the bikes, Frito Lay will provide semi-trailers, and nonprofit Kids First of the Carolinas will deliver.

While all bike sizes will be accepted, the 20-inch bikes are most in-demand.

Have any questions? Call 704-374-3500.

We can’t do it without you! See you Friday.

Hancock's Bikes for Kids
Hancock's Bikes for Kids(Provided)

