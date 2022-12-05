PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert: Rain and dense fog throughout Tuesday and Wednesday

Monday early evening weather forecast with First Alerts for Tuesday and Wednesday
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Light to moderate rainfall will impact our area over the next two days as a warm front lifts north. Along with rainfall, there will also be the potential for areas of dense fog to develop across the Carolinas.

 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers likely, patchy fog, & cool

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Sct. showers, fog then PM warming

Thursday: Isolated showers early then gradual clearing.

More rain can be expected overnight through Tuesday as a warm front slowly lifts north across Georgia and the Carolinas. With the cloud cover and the rain, lows will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to 40s across the piedmont. For tomorrow morning some areas of patchy fog will be possible. There will also be showers off-and-on throughout the day Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

WBTV 7 Day Forecast
WBTV 7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

We will kick off Wednesday morning with areas of poor visibilities due to fog and rain. By the afternoon, the rain will taper off to scattered showers and temperatures will warm into the 60s. On Thursday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few more scattered to isolated showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday; highs will climb into the 60s and 70s. The outlook for the weekend is looking cooler and drier with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

