Salisbury fire that killed two young children ruled accidental

A space heater may have contributed, according to investigators.
Flowers and stuffed animals have been placed in front of the house where the children died.
Flowers and stuffed animals have been placed in front of the house where the children died.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The fire that destroyed a house in Salisbury and took the lives of two children over the weekend has been ruled accidental, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire was reported on Saturday morning just after 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Church Street, near Chestnut Street, in Salisbury.

A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old child died in the fire. A woman was burned and remains at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The house is divided into two apartments. The fire started in the downstairs apartment, according to investigators, possibly related to a space heater.

Two children were killed in a fire off South Church Street in Salisbury.
Two children were killed in a fire off South Church Street in Salisbury.(Salisbury Professional Firefighters Local 2370)

A man living in the upstairs apartment told a worker at the property that he was awakened by the smell of smoke and had to jump from a landing at the top of the stairs on the outside wall.

The fire was investigated by the Salisbury Fire Marshal’s Office, the Salisbury Fire Department, the Salisbury Police Department, the NC Fire Marshal and the department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation via the Red Cross can call 800-REDCROSS or donate to the Salvation Army, noting it is for the victims of the South Church Street fire. The Red Cross Care Team is meeting with the family today.

