Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire Department is adding an electric fire engine to its fleet.

The REV Vector Electric Fire Truck has the longest electric pumping duration in the industry, according to department officials, and performs all ground duties.

The Vector truck will use regenerative braking to help with battery charging.

It will save about 19.66 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from tailpipe emissions, according to CFD.

The truck will be part of the city’s first all-electric firehouse to be located at 3019 Beam Road in 2024.

The new firehouse and truck are part of the city’s Strategic Energy Action Plan with the goal of powering a fleet with 100% zero-carbon sources.

