PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department

The REV Vector truck will be part of the city’s first all-electric firehouse.
Charlotte Fire Department's new REV Vector truck, an all-electric fire engine.
Charlotte Fire Department's new REV Vector truck, an all-electric fire engine.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire Department is adding an electric fire engine to its fleet.

The REV Vector Electric Fire Truck has the longest electric pumping duration in the industry, according to department officials, and performs all ground duties.

The Vector truck will use regenerative braking to help with battery charging.

It will save about 19.66 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from tailpipe emissions, according to CFD.

The truck will be part of the city’s first all-electric firehouse to be located at 3019 Beam Road in 2024.

The new firehouse and truck are part of the city’s Strategic Energy Action Plan with the goal of powering a fleet with 100% zero-carbon sources.

[READ ALSO: Community comes to aid of retired Charlotte fire captain’s side after hunting accident]

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moore County Power Outage
Mass power outage in N.C. being investigated as ‘criminal occurrence,’ authorities say
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages
Death investigation
Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods
Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say

Latest News

Flowers and stuffed animals have been placed in front of the house where the children died.
Fatal fire that killed two children in Salisbury ruled accidental
A rock thrown through a daycare window and the shooting of a park ranger in Mecklenburg County...
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
The Carolina Panthers released Baker Mayfield on Monday.
Carolina Panthers release quarterback Baker Mayfield
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting