Duke meets UCF in Military Bowl on Dec. 28

Duke head coach Mike Elko watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
Duke head coach Mike Elko watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Duke is set to meet UCF in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will be played on Dec. 28. UCF is 9-4 after losing to 14th-ranked Tulane in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Led by ACC coach of the year Mike Elko, Duke is 8-4. Blue Devils left tackle Graham Barton is an All-ACC first-team pick. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is UCF’s leading rusher and passer. It’s the seventh consecutive bowl game for UCF while Duke has won three straight postseason games.

LOCATION: Annapolis, Maryland.

TOP PLAYERS

Duke: First-team All-ACC left tackle Graham Barton started all 12 games for a team that allowed a league-low 17 sacks.

UCF: QB John Rhys Plumlee, a Mississippi transfer, 2,404 yards and 17 touchdowns passing, team-high 841 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Duke: ACC coach of the year Mike Elko was the first Blue Devils head coach to win eight games in his first season at the helm since Fred Goldsmith did it in 1994 (8-4). Beat Wake Forest 34-31 in regular-season finale.

UCF: Fell 45-28 to No. 14 Tulane in the AAC championship game. Plumlee missed much of the first half with a leg injury but returned in the third quarter. Is 6-21 against ACC teams.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Duke: Has won three straight bowl games, 6-8 overall. Elko has twice coached in the game as an assistant.

UCF: A school-record seventh consecutive bowl, first Military Bowl appearance.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

