Christmas tree stolen from Rockwell town gazebo

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - It seems like an act worthy of the Grinch himself; someone stolen the town Christmas tree that was set up in the gazebo in Rockwell.

Town officials confirm that the tree was taken either Thursday night or Friday morning.

The town made a post on its Facebook page appealing for information about the theft. Several folks commented on the crime.

“This makes me so sad,” one person wrote. How sad, how unhappy this person must be to do something so horrible. I feel so sorry for that person or those people involves. You MUST be miserable,” wrote another person.

Town leaders are looking at video from nearby surveillance cameras to try and catch the person responsible.

