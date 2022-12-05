‘Bikes for Kids’ event aims to collect over 1K bikes for area children

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Join WBTV’s Jamie Boll and WBT Radio’s John Hancock in collecting bikes for youth in need.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s almost time to continue a decades-old tradition!

The annual WBTV/WBT “Hancock’s Bikes for Kids” event returns in December and your help is heeded.

For three decades, WBT Hall of Fame and North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame host John Hancock was the spearhead of an annual giving effort to bring holiday joy to hundreds of kids each year

WBTV’s Jamie Boll is thrilled to partner with the legend, John Hancock, and help provide hundreds of deserving children in our area with a new bike this year.

When? Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where? The WBTV and WBT Radio Studios at 1 Julian Price Place, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202

You can drive through our parking lot to drop off donated bikes. Whether you bring one bike or a dozen, they will all be very much appreciated as we aim to collect over 1,000 bikes this year!

Bikes will be donated to non-profit organizations this year. The bikes will be under the trees of families in need by Christmas this year.

Kids First of the Carolinas non-profit organization will help distribute the donated bikes.

If you would like to donate, the 20-inch size is the most in-demand.

Volunteers will be on hand to collect donated bikes.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

