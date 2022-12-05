PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park

Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting.

Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15.

Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien Gonzales was also shot and died at the scene. Gonzales was the father of a five-month-old son.

Police arrested two juveniles in connection with the shooting on Nov. 29. They were charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted murder.

Detectives are working with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges of the juvenile suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Buhr is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or you can submit a tip online.

