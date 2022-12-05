PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger in the car when she lost control during a police pursuit. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.(Gray News)
By Cheyenne Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police pursuit with a speeding car driven by a 15-year-old, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says a 15-year-old girl was speeding westbound on OK-152 around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. She had a 13-year-old passenger in the car. Officers with the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls, KSWO reports.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
The fire was reported at a house on S. Church St. in Salisbury.
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center
Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries from a shooting on Nov. 30.
17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident
A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the...
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
Shiquan Eleek Ratchford, 22, is being charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a...
Man arrested, charged with murder after woman shot and killed in Gastonia

Latest News

Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center
Marines lend hands for 'Toys for Tots' drive in Charlotte
Marines lend hands for 'Toys for Tots' drive in Charlotte
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties