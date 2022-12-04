PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC State, Maryland to face off in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

The matchup will be the first between the programs since Maryland left the ACC in 2013.
North Carolina State quarterback MJ Morris (16) hands off to running back Jordan Houston (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since 2017, the North Carolina State football team will play in Charlotte when it faces off with Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this month.

The game, which features a pair of former conference rivals, pits the Wolfpack and Terrapins for what will be the 71st meeting between the two programs - their first since Maryland left the ACC at the conclusion of the 2013 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two teams and their fans to Charlotte,” Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said. “It is our goal to be the most fan and player friendly bowl game and we look forward to having a game and bowl week that will be a celebration of the Terps, Wolfpack and mayonnaise.”

Maryland finished the regular season with a record of 7-5, while NC State finished at 8-4.

This month’s matchup will be the first between the schools in a postseason football game, and marks the Wolfpack’s first appearance in Charlotte since 2017.

“We’re looking forward to hosting Maryland and NC State in Charlotte for this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl after great seasons by both teams,” Joe Tuza, president of Duke’s Mayo, said. “We love bringing our fans together through one of our favorite southern traditions – college football. In addition to what we know will be some great football, we’ll be creating memorable experiences for the teams, devoted fans, and the city of Charlotte, as well as anyone tuning in from home.”

The Terrapins come into the game riding the strength of their offense, led by Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

NC State hangs its hat on its defense, which is one of the best and most experienced in the country.

The game will be televised on ESPN on Dec. 30 at noon.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

