Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the woods in north Catawba County on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a body being found in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road around 3:41 p.m.
The person was a man and no other details have been established at this point.
The cause of death is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Investigators at 828-464-3112.
More details will be provided when available.
