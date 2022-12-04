Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the woods in north Catawba County on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a body being found in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road around 3:41 p.m.

The person was a man and no other details have been established at this point.

The cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Investigators at 828-464-3112.

More details will be provided when available.

