Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Spring Valley Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.

Authorities said the woman died at the scene and that a male suspect has been taken into custody.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

