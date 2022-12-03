Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.

Authorities said the woman died at the scene and that a male suspect has been taken into custody.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.