Two children dead in Salisbury house fire

Adult taken to burn center, firefighter treated at scene
The fire was reported at a house on S. Church St. in Salisbury.
The fire was reported at a house on S. Church St. in Salisbury.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials.

Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County Emergency Services got the call just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at a large house in the 800 block of S. Church St. near the intersection with Chestnut St.

When firefighters arrived, there were flames and smoke showing from the residence. Emergency personnel quickly extinguished the fire.

Fire officials said that at the time of the fire, there were 4 people inside the home. Two children were located by firefighters and were found dead. An adult was taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center with serious burns and later airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

One firefighter had to be treated on scene and then taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center, out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

The Miller Ferry Fire Department, Spencer Fire Department, East Spencer Fire Department, Granite Quarry Fire Department and the Salisbury Police Department assisted.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Salisbury Fire Marshal’s office and Salisbury Police are investigating.

