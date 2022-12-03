PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate

Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on Interstate 295.(Virginia State Police)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say they arrested a driver who trapped a state trooper in his passenger door while speeding Friday afternoon.

WWBT reports a Virginia State Police trooper spotted a Mazda SUV speeding south on Interstate 295 in Henrico County.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV pulled off onto the shoulder. Police said the driver was going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

According to state police, the trooper approached the passenger side of the SUV, but the driver wasn’t following the trooper’s requests.

Authorities said the driver then sped off, which caused the passenger side door to close on the trooper.

The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV continued south on the interstate at speeds up to 115 mph, police said. The vehicle then hit two tractor-trailers before crashing near the Creighton Road exit.

State police said the driver ran away from the scene but was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of Henrico County Police.

According to authorities, the 38-year-old driver faces multiple charges in the incident. Police also said a handgun was found inside the SUV.

The trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

