PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Soda with milk? Pepsi wants you to try it this holiday season

Pepsi is pushing a new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda. (Source: @PEPSI, TWITTER, PEPSICO, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news for people who wish eggnog had carbonation.

Pepsi is pushing a new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda, with actress Lindsay Lohan serving as a spokeswoman.

Customers who want to participate in the campaign are encouraged to post their experiences with #pilkandcookies on social media.

According to Pepsi, there will be an online challenge with cash prizes to be announced on Christmas Day.

The Pepsi campaign comes in the wake of a TikTok “dirty soda” trend where users shared videos drinking soda with items like syrup and cream.

Pepsi and milk was the favorite drink of Penny Marshall’s character on the classic sitcom “Laverne and Shirley.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the...
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
Thomas Dax Llewellyn faces a number of charges.
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
A Rowan County home was destroyed in an early-morning fire Friday. Three first responders were...
Suspect dead, three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire
Officials confirmed a student was shot in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon after getting off...
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte, juvenile charged
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly crash that happened overnight in east...
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

Latest News

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Shown is a B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic. The rendering highlights the future stealth...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
The strength of the hiring and pay gains raised immediate concerns that the Fed may now have to...
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed’s inflation fight
Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary to...
Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain